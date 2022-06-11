Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

