Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $229.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

