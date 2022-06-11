Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $297.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock worth $378,610,008. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

