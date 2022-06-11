Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

