Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $353.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

