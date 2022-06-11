Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

