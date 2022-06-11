BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $4.27 million and $11.32 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00435633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

