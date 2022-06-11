Berenberg Bank Cuts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($21.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

