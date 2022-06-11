Berenberg Bank Cuts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($21.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

