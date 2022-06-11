Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

