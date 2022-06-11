Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 877,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 24.72% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000.

SMAP remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

