Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 742,508 Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.40% of Black Mountain Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,450. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

