Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $7.76 Million in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 767,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.