Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $7.76 Million in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 767,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000.
Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
