Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $6.97 Million Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 12.21% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000.

NASDAQ:ESAC remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Friday. 10,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,385. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

