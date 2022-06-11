Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $7,054.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

