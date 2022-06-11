Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $52.33 or 0.00182903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $998.66 million and approximately $131.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00557780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,227 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.