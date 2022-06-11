Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

