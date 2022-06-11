Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NYSE OWL opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

