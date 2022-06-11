Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.