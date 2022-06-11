Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,635 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.