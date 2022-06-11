BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

