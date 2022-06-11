BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

