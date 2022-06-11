BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

