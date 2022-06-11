BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $116.83 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

