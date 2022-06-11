BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 3,677 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

AT&T stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.