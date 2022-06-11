BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

