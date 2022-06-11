Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 667,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

