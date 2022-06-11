Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

