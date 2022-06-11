BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 595.4% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

