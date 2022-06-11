Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $11.50

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

