Brokerages Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $14.58

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

