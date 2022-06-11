Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 324.89

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.07).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.20) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,874.19).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 231.10 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 319.40 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

