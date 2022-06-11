Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,245,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,758 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,355,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

