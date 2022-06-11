Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BURBY opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,670.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

