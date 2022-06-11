Burency (BUY) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Burency (BUY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $120,275.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burency has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

