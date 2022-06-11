Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

