Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

