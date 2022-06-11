CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $8.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $116.01 million and $8.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,716,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

