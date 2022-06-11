Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

