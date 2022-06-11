Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Head to Head Analysis

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cepton and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Isuzu Motors 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 927.40%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Cepton has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -32.12% -18.68% Isuzu Motors 5.05% 9.72% 4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Isuzu Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.42 $1.12 billion $1.46 8.33

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Cepton on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

