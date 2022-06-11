CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CFIVW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares during the period.

