Charles L. Frischer Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

