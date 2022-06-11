Charles L. Frischer Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
