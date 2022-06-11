Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.