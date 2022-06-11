Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.