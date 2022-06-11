Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,816,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $28.39 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

