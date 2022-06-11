Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

