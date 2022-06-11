China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 60,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

