China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 60,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.18.
