China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in May

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CIHKY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,803. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

