China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 904.9% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Shares of CRGGF opened at $4.45 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
