China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 904.9% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of CRGGF opened at $4.45 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group (Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.