Christian Vasquez Purchases 10,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,339.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08.
NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
