Christian Vasquez Purchases 10,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,339.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

