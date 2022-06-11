Christopher Kenneth Gall Sells 3,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Gall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$15,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638.27.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$191.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.